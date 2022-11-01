AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man was arrested early Sunday morning after police said that he was intoxicated and had a gun.

Police were called to a bar at the 3700 block of Oakwood Avenue in Austintown shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Officers were called to the area by a man who said he was in a fight with a suspect who was trying to leave the scene. Police noticed that the driver of the vehicle, Darius Harris, 28, appeared intoxicated. Reports said that Harris wanted to be honest with officers, and he admitted that a firearm was under the seat.

Police said that they noticed a small black, semiautomatic handgun with a loaded magazine and an empty chamber. Officers also reported finding fentanyl, cocaine and what appeared to be marijuana in the vehicle, as well as three unidentified pills.

Harris was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl and having weapons while intoxicated.