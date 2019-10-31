Police install new speed monitoring sign in Liberty Twp.

The department was also able to purchase a portable sign

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty police began using handheld speed cameras in 2018 with the goal of slowing drivers down.

Now, thanks in part to some of the dollars generated from the program, the department purchased a hardwired speed monitoring sign.

It was installed near the W.S. Guy Middle School and shows drivers how fast they’re going in a school zone.

“It’s a good way to keep our children safe. Speed kills, we know that. That’s the number one reason why people get into accidents,” said police chief Toby Meloro.

The department was also able to purchase a portable sign, which can be moved to different neighborhoods in the township.