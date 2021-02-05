Police in neighboring Brookfield, Hermitage warn of burglars posing as electricians

(WKBN) – Residents in Brookfield, Ohio and Hermitage, Pa., might not know each other, but they’re linked by a common bond — distraction burglary.

Brookfield Detective Sgt. Aaron Kasiewicz said it started around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 6800 block of Warren-Sharon Road. He said a muscular, Hispanic man wearing a yellow reflective vest, dark pants, dark work boots and a hat, got into a resident’s home by posing as an electrician, showing a badge to get into the home.

“They went downstairs, were switching some breakers on and off and talking on a radio,” Kasiewicz said. “He wasn’t sure exactly what he was saying… stated he almost had a Hispanic accent, he was talking; it was broken English.”

It was all an act as his partner took coins, jewelry and a jewelry box, according to investigators. The resident didn’t know what was going on until hearing a noise and going upstairs. That’s when the “electrician” took off after his partner.

A light silver crossover SUV was described as the potential getaway car. Employees at a nearby business saw the vehicle around the same time as the burglary and said it was out of place.

Hours later, around 3:20 p.m., a similar, almost identical, incident occurred in the 3100 block of Emily Lane in Hermitage, Pa.

This time, the person posing as a utilities worker or electrician wore a Navy blue winter coat and pants, according to Hermitage Chief of Police Eric Jewell. He also said the resident of the home noticed the burglar was Hispanic.

After he got the resident into the basement, his partner attempted to break into a safe but was unsuccessful, police said. The resident figured it out after he left and saw someone had tried prying into the safe.

Chief Jewell said there was no report of a vehicle in the area but said distraction burglaries are typical of transient criminal groups, who travel place to place, target a victim or two, and move on as law enforcement tails them.

“Anytime anybody quickly shows you a badge or an ID card, they should be suspicious of that,” Chief Jewell said. “If they use high pressure, ‘Hey, I need to check it now;’ if it’s an urgency, that should be a red flag.”

He said individuals should take a minute to see the badge, look up the phone number of the utility they claim to be with, and call them first.

It’s also important to have a home security system, and if an individual mentions they are going to call the police, most thieves will leave.

Chief Jewell said they don’t know definitively if both crimes were committed by the same people, but there’s a good chance of that.

7:30 “Typically, they’re transient. They’re not from the area, and that’s their traveling job, and they know that they’ve got one shot in a town or area, and they move onto the next town, and it sounds like the Brookfield incident could be related,” Jewell said.

Anyone with information on the Hermitage incident can call 724-983-6780. In Brookfield, individuals can call police at 330-448-6960, dispatch at 330-675-2730, or their anonymous tip line at 330-969-1110.