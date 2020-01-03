Police in Mercer County want public’s help in tracking down sex offender

Police in Mercer County are asking for the public's help in tracking down a sex offender from Farrell

FINDLEY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Mercer County are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a sex offender.

Troopers with the Mercer Crime Unit are looking for 36-year-old Giovanne York, of Farrell.

York failed to register as a sex offender and provided inaccurate information at his last registration, according to police.

Anyone with information about York is asked to call their local police agency or Pennsylvania State Police at (724) 662-6162.

Police say York is also wanted for failing to appear in court on an unrelated criminal case out of Mercer County Common Pleas Court.