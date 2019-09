Police in Mercer County are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect

LIBERTY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Pennsylvania are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman accused of taking an elderly man’s bank card and cellphone.

According to police, a warrant has been issued for Christine Garvey, 36, of Grove City.

Police say Garvey took a 86-year-old man’s bank card and completed numerous transactions totaling $1,800. The transactions occurred between Sept. 6 and Sept. 10.

Anyone with information about where Garvey is can call police at (724) 662-6110.