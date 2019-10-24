Police in Mercer County cracking down on aggressive drivers

Police in Mercer County and 200 other municipalities are partnering with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to crack down on aggressive drivers

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Angry drivers better steer clear of Pennsylvania.

Police in Mercer County and 200 other municipalities are partnering with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to crack down on aggressive drivers.

The targeted enforcement runs from October 21 through November 17.

Aggressive drivers will be stopped and ticketed.

The enforcement wave focuses on school bus violations, the Steer Clear law, tailgating and speeding.

Drivers exhibiting other unsafe behaviors, such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or other aggressive actions, will also be cited.

During last year’s initiative, participating police agencies wrote 41,661 citations:

27,017 for speeding

1,203 for seatbelt and child restraint violations

2,493 red light violations

137 impaired driving arrests.

Mercer, Venango and Erie counties are participating.