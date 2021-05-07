Police in Lawrence County arrest 3 after serving search warrant at hotel

The warrants were served Friday morning at the El Dorado Hotel

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Investigators serving a search warrant Friday at a Butler Road hotel reported finding cocaine and heroin in one room, and after detecting an odor in an adjoining room, got another warrant and found marijuana and a stolen handgun.

The warrants were served Friday morning at the El Dorado Hotel.

A news release from the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office said the operation, dubbed “Operation Golden One,” resulted in the arrests of Douglas “DJ” McDaniel, Destiny Houk and Timothy Hill. The release did not list their ages or addresses.

The release said the original warrant was for McDaniel’s room. When it was searched, authorities reported finding 22 grams of heroin, 6.7 grams of crack cocaine and two scales.

While that search was being done, police could smell marijuana coming from the room next door. They got a warrant to search that room and reported finding marijuana and the gun. That was when Houk and Hill were arrested.

Taking part in the investigation was the Special Investigations Unit with the district attorney’s office; the New Castle Police Narcotics Department; and police from Union, Shenango and Pulaski townships.

McDaniel is expected to face charges with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Houk and Hill will be charged with firearm violations and receiving stolen property, the release said.