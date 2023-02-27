BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Policemen in Boardman were honored Monday night, many for what they’ve done and a few for what they’re about to do.

At the trustees’ meeting, Boardman Police Capt. Albert Kakascik was given a Meritorious Service Award for his efforts in solving the 1972 murder of 12-year-old Brad Bellino.

Also given Distinguished Service Awards for 30-plus years of service were Capt. Kakascik, Lt. Steve Riwniak, Lt. Richard Balog, Sgt. Michael Hughes, Sgt. Charles Hillman and Officer Tony Ciccotelli.

Boardman also swore in three new officers: Dante Romano, Jarod Sutton and Ryan Marshburn.