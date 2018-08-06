Police identify woman stabbed to death in Youngstown Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Mahoning County Coroner has identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Youngstown Monday morning.

18-year-old Nautica Davis was involved in an altercation with another female when things escalated and she was stabbed.

Police say the two women were fighting over a man around 1 a.m. on New York Avenue

Davis died from her wounds.

Police were questioning a person Monday morning but as of now, no arrests have been made.