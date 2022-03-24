YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office said the man who was killed after he refused to stop for police who tried to pull him over Tuesday is William Dorsey, 33, of Warren.

Police said Dorsey was driving a black BMW SUV about 6 p.m. that was suspected of firing shots at someone filling their tires with air at a South Avenue gas station.

Instead of pulling over for police, the SUV hit a concrete bridge barrier on Gibson and flipped over several times. Dorsey was thrown from the SUV and killed. A female passenger who was with him was severely injured, but police say she is expected to recover.

An officer had to apply a tourniquet to her arm before an ambulance arrived. Police said they found a handgun amid the wreckage.

The man who was shot at told police that the driver of the SUV fired at him and was upset over something that happened 20 years ago.

The department’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating to make sure all the department’s chase procedures were followed.