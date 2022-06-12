LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty Township Police Department has identified the names of the suspect and victim involved in a shooting incident on Friday.

Kevin Mallard, 55, of Youngstown, has been identified as the suspect who reportedly shot a man in the face and was involved in a shoot-out with police.

Mallard is currently hospitalized and in stable condition, after police returned fire on him.

Liberty police are handling the shooting of victim Zachary Woods, 20, of Warren. He is currently hospitalized and in serious condition.

Police are expected to file charges against Mallard for that incident.

BCI is handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. They will handle any related charges to that incident.

The incidents happened at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and East Liberty Street.