GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Greenville Police are investigating a catalytic converter theft from a car dealership, and a suspect is now in custody.

New video shows 32-year-old Nicholas Brown driving away from the scene at Phil Godfrey Ford.

Greenville Police posted a picture of Brown on their Facebook page, and the public helped identify Brown as the suspect.

Police took him into custody on Sunday.

Brown is now in Mercer County Jail on an unrelated warrant.