Police identify body found along off-road path in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty police have identified the man who was found dead in a remote part of the township Wednesday morning.

A removal team was brought in to collect the remains that were discovered just about 40 feet from Logangate Drive, near a set of railroad tracks.

The body was first spotted by a passerby who called police a little before 8:30 a.m.

On Thursday, police identified the man as 37-year-old Charles Whippo.

Detectives believe Whippo’s body was dragged to the spot and left there. They said they didn’t find any obvious signs of trauma but did recover drug paraphernalia near the body.

