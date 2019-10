The crash happened on State Route 46 near High Street

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have identified the driver in a hit-skip accident last Tuesday in Howland.

Detectives say 21-year-old Bruce Oliver has been cited and is expected in court on Tuesday.

In surveillance video, a red Ford car can be seen hitting another vehicle then taking off. It then drove over a curb, cut through the grass and drove out of the Administration Building parking lot.