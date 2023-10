(WKBN) – On Friday, the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office announced the identity of the remains found in Madison Township in January.

The remains have been identified as Gary Warner of Salem.

Warner was last seen on March 25, 2022. He was 67 years old at the time.

On Jan. 8, 2023, hunters found a skull and remains near McCormick Run Road. Through DNA, they were matched to Warner.

The family has been notified.

There is no word yet on how Warner died.

Salem police and county sheriffs will continue to investigate.