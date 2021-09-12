Police: Human remains recovered at Lake Milton

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials say they recovered human remains from Lake Milton Sunday afternoon.

Wadsworth Police and the Medina County Prosecutor’s Office were at Lake Milton Sunday where they said they recovered the remains.

Officials say they believe the remains are connected to a missing person’s report from last October where an individual had met foul play in an apartment in Wadsworth.

The remains were delivered to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s for an autopsy and positive identification, according to a release.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department and the Ohio Division of Natural Resources also assisted on scene.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation.