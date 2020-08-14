Police: Hubbard Twp. man arrested after trying to stab woman with screwdriver

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard Township man was taken into custody after police say he tried to stab a woman with a screwdriver on Thursday.

Around 4:22 p.m., officers were called to a home on the 7000 block of Pine Grove Drive SE for an attempted stabbing.

According to the report, the caller said she was going to leave the house when her family member, 62-year-old David Seiple, got upset and tried to stab her with a screwdriver.

The woman told police that she was able to knock the screwdriver out of Seiple’s hand. As she was driving away, the report said Seiple was standing in the driveway with an axe.

Seiple was arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail. He faces charges of felonious assault and domestic violence.

According to the report, Seiple told police that the woman punched him first. He said he was going to get assault rifles, barricade himself and have a shoot out with police, the report said.