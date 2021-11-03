Police hope piece of mirror will lead to driver in Vienna pedestrian accident

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Vienna police are asking for help from the public with finding a vehicle missing its passenger-side mirror.

The mirror was left behind at the scene of a pedestrian accident on Halloween. Police have traced the mirror back to a 2000-2006 GM SUV or Truck.

Investigators say a man with a medical condition was walking east along Warren-Sharon Road at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by the mirror of a passing vehicle. Police say the truck or SUV didn’t stop.

“This person, whoever did this, obviously wasn’t paying attention or maybe it was just accidental and didn’t realize how far out their mirror sticks, but they did strike him in the shoulder and caused some minor injuries. We’d like some help with this,” said Chief Bob Ludt.

Anyone who has information on the vehicle is asked to give Vienna Police a call at (330)-856-4421.