WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are hoping that some released portions of a coroner’s report from a body that was found on the shore of the Ohio River in Wellsville this week will lead to an identification.

According to a public bulletin from the Criminal Intelligence Unit of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the man that was discovered Wednesday is African-American or bi-racial in his 30s or 40s, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 189 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The man was wearing black pants, blue underwear and a red and black watch on his left wrist.

According to the bulletin, the man does not match any known missing persons in the area.

Wellsville police are asking anyone who is missing a male friend or a family member to call 330-532-1522.

Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Wellsville police got a call about the body. At the time, police could not determine how long the man had been in the water.