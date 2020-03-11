Police: Home security camera captures events leading up to Canfield man’s domestic violence arrest

Police say the video shows the man yelling at the boy and "violently" striking him

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A home security camera is a key piece of evidence in the arrest of a Canfield man charged with domestic violence.

According to a police report, a woman told officers that on March 6 she got a call from her 10-year-old son who told her that his father was hitting and choking him for being late for the school bus.

The woman talked to her husband who told her that he did not hit the boy.

The woman said she reviewed the home security camera which caught several incidents of the interaction between the man and the child.

Police say the video shows the man yelling at the boy and calling him a “dumb f*****” multiple times and “violently” striking the boy in the head and dragging him from view of the camera.

Other footage shows the man with his hands on the boy’s neck and shoulder, forcing him up the stairs while the child is telling the man to stop, according to a police report.

Later that same day, officers arrested the man near Fairfax and Barrington drives.

The man is facing several charges including domestic violence and child endangering.

He pleaded not guilty in Mahoning County Court Tuesday and bond was set at $3,750.

While we are aware of the identities of those involved in this report, WKBN 27 First News makes every effort not to identify victims of domestic violence or abuse. Naming the suspect could identify the child we are trying to protect.