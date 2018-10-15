Police: Home invasion ends in arrest at Youngstown gas station

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A woman was arrested after police say she tried to use credit cards stolen from a home invasion.

According to a police report, officers were called about 8:20 a.m. Sunday to the 2900 block of Shady Run Road on reports of a break in.

When police arrived, a woman told them that a man and a woman she doesn't know came to her house looking for her son. She said the woman busted our her window with her fist, reached in and unlocked the door.

The couple entered the house and told the woman that her son owed them $340. The couple took the woman's purse, TV, miscellaneous jewelry and $140 in cash.

The woman said the couple told her, "If you call the police, we will come back and kill you."

During the robbery, the woman told officers she noticed the man had a gun and the woman was carrying a knife.

While officers were interviewing the victim, they got a call that a woman, later identified as Colisha Bussey, was being detained at the Shell station on Market Street for trying to use a credit card without proper identification.

Officers searched Bussey and the van she was in and found the victim's purse and credit cards. Police also determined the credit card Bussey was trying to use belonged to the victim.

During Bussey's arrest, she became combative and kicked an officer in the chest, according to a police report.

Bussey is charged with aggravated burglary, misuse of a credit card, receiving stolen property and felony assault on a police officer.

A man who at the gas station with Bussey, later identified as Michael Daviduk, 38, was charged with receiving stolen property.