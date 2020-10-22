Police: High driver had baby in backseat, ran from officer in Austintown

Police reported finding drugs, which seemed to be packaged for sale, in the car

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a man admitted to being high on drugs after jumping out of a car with a baby in it and running from officers in Austintown.

On Thursday morning, officers said they saw a car that had been involved in a police chase a few weeks earlier.

An officer tried stopping the driver as he pulled into an apartment complex on Niles-Carver Road, according to a police report.

Police said the driver, 27-year-old Devon Talley, Jr., put the car in reverse, then jumped out and tried running into a locked apartment while screaming for his mother.

The officer reported grabbing Talley, who couldn’t get inside the apartment, and they both fell onto the ground. According to the report, Talley had a cut on his elbow and hip as a result, and the officer hurt his finger.

Police said they found Tramadol pills and cash in Talley’s pocket.

Police said a woman and her child, under the age of 1, were also in the car. Officers searched the car and reported finding Tramadol on the driver’s side floorboard, as well as several bags of marijuana, cocaine and crack cocaine. Police said the bags of drugs seemed to be packaged for sale.

According to the report, while officers were taking Talley to the police department, he admitted he wouldn’t have run if he wasn’t high on marijuana. He also said he took pills, the report states.

Talley faces charges of drug trafficking and possession, OVI, child endangering, resisting arrest and obstructing official business. Police said he also had a warrant for his arrest on a past escape charge.

