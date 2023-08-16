LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon Police and U.S. Marshals continue looking for a woman from Youngstown who escaped from the Eastern Ohio Correction Center earlier this month.

Authorities believe Ashley Croley broke out of the lock-up and then stole a car in Lisbon on August 5.

Police confirm they recovered that stolen Chevy Cobalt last Friday on Youngstown’s South Side, but there was no sign of Croley.

Lisbon Police Chief Mike Abraham said when Croley stole the car, she ran over the owner. The incident happened in the parking lot of a pizza shop on Market Street in Lisbon.

She was to serve time for a parole violation but could now face theft and escape charges when she’s caught.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lisbon Police.