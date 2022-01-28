YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have the vehicle they believe fatally struck a pedestrian last week.

Lt. Brian Welsh of the Traffic Bureau said the car was found Jan. 21, the day after police said it was involved in an accident on East Midlothian Boulevard in which a man was killed.

The man was walking west on the road and was in the street because the sidewalks were covered with snow that had been deposited there by plows. He was struck by the car which continued driving after he was hit.

The Mahoning County Coroners Office has yet to release the man’s name.

Welsh said the car was found nearby. He said the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed yet.