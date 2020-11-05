Police: Gunshots fired at Warren home after woman reports suspects trying to break in

The caller let officers inside, where they found bullet holes in the walls and a pillar at the top of the stairs

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Warren home early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 2300 block of Stewart Drive.

According to the police report, a woman told dispatchers that three suspects were walking around her property with a “big gun.” The caller then said the suspects were trying to kick the door down and started shooting.

An officer in the area said he heard four gunshots fired from the direction of Stewart Street.

When police got there, they found a bullet hole in the back door. The shed door was open and two rounds were lodged into the fence.

The caller let officers inside, where they found bullet holes in the walls and a pillar at the top of the stairs.

There were security cameras around the home, but the woman wasn’t able to rewind the footage because they’re only live-time cameras.

No injuries were reported.

Officers didn’t find any suspects in the area.

