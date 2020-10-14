Police: Gunshot fired at memorial service in Coitsville

No one was hurt

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called on a report of a gunshot Tuesday evening in Coitsville.

Police from Coitsville, Lowellville and Hubbard responded to the VFW post on Route 616.

According to police, people were gathered outside attending a memorial service when a fight started.

They said tempers rose and a suspect pulled out a gun and fired one shot into the air.

Everyone in the fight scattered before police arrived on scene.

No one was hurt and Coitsville police are still investigating.

More stories from WKBN.com: