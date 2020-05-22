Police get conflicting stories about what led to crash, injuries on Youngstown’s east side

Police received reports that a gun was involved, but no gun was found at the scene

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are trying to sort through two separate stories after a car crashed into a fire hydrant Thursday afternoon in the Plaza View apartment complex on Youngstown’s east side.

Officers were first called about 3:40 p.m. for a report of a fight and a crash. While they were on their way, they were told someone had been shot.

When officers got there, they found the driver of the car was walking, but he had a large bruise on his head and blood was coming out of his ears. Nearby was the passenger, who was on the ground hyperventilating, reports said.

Both men were examined by paramedics and taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center, but neither had been shot.

The driver told police he was going to buy a pair of shoes from the passenger when the passenger pulled a gun and demanded all his money. The pair scuffled over the gun before the car crashed, the driver told police.

The passenger told police the driver was going to give him $200 for a pair of Air Jordan shoes when the driver pulled a gun, and they crashed.

Police are still investigating. No gun was found at the accident scene, reports said.