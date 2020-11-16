Police: Four houses on same Youngstown street hit by gunfire over the weekend

Youngstown police fielded gunfire calls on the south and north sides over the weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police responded to several calls for gunfire that saw several homes damaged and one person wounded over the weekend.

Just after 11 p.m., police were called to the 400 block of Garfield Street, where they discovered four homes had been struck by bullets.

One home had six bullet holes, while in another home a man said he was in his bed when a window was shattered by a bullet and he was showered with broken glass.

Police found 17 shell casings from two different weapons, reports said. Twelve of those were from a handgun and five from a rifle.

About 1 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the first block of West Woodbine Avenue on the north side for gunfire. According to reports, a person said they heard eight to 10 shots and a home was damaged by gunfire.

Later, police were called back twice to the north side for gunfire, both times to the same address in the 100 block of West Dennick Avenue but reports with details for those incidents were not available Monday afternoon.

Officers were called early Monday to a home in the 800 block of Detroit Avenue on the south side for gunfire, but that report is not available as well.

A woman was also wounded following a shooting about 10 p.m. Sunday at Franklin and East Myrtle on the south side. Police said her wound is not life-threatening.

For the month unofficially, Youngstown police have responded to 11 shootings in which three people have been wounded.