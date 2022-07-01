AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former local band director is facing charges after police say he groped teenage workers at a local bar.

Michael Kelly, 51, of Warren, is charged with two counts of sexual imposition.

According to a police report, the owner of a bar on New Road in Austintown reported that on June 18, two of his male servers, one 15 years old and the other 19, were groped by Kelly.

The bar owner turned over video of the incidents to police, the report stated, and told them that Kelly is also the band director at Canfield High School.

Austintown police contacted Canfield police and the school resource officer in the Canfield School District.

Kelly was charged Thursday and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to a release from Canfield Schools and without naming Kelly, district officials said: “The Canfield Local School District has accepted the resignation effective immediately of the High School Director of Bands.”

Superintendent Joe Knoll issued the following statement:

“As a public employer, Canfield Local Schools must follow the appropriate procedures in the investigation of allegations of misconduct by a staff member. On June 30, 2020, the administration of the Canfield Local School District became aware that an accusation has been made against a staff member. The administration acted immediately to ensure that this individual had no further contact with students or the school. We are fully cooperating with local authorities and will assist in the investigation if called upon.”