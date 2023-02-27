BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers were dispatched to a home Thursday for reports of a suspect who was restraining and abusing a victim, according to a police report.

Boardman police reported to the 100 block of Beechwood Drive just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

When police arrived, they found the victim with visible and significant injuries after the victim was restrained from leaving the residence, according to the Boardman police report.

Police say the suspect, Brian Moffo, 40, “obstructed, hindered, delayed and lied to officers,” so they had to force entry into the residence, according to the report.

When inside, the officers found the victim in the attic. The victim claimed she had been forced into the attic by Moffo.

Police also contacted the Adult Parole Authority because he was on parole at the time of the offense. Moffo was then arrested and taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

Moffo was charged with felony domestic violence, obstructing official business and unlawful restraint.

Moffo is expected to be in court Tuesday for his arraignment.