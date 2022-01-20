YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Coitsville man wanted on a warrant was found Wednesday staying in a vacant home.

Aaron Bolash, 39, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a fifth-degree felony charge of breaking and entering. He was also wanted on two misdemeanor warrants out of municipal court for receiving stolen property.

Bolash is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Bolash was found after a neighbor in the 700 block of Bailey Street called police about 11:50 a.m. and said it looked like someone was staying in a nearby home that was vacant because the previous homeowner had died.

Police saw footprints in the snow, knocked on the door, and Bolash answered, reports said. Reports said Bolash told police he had permission to be in the home from someone named “Bob” and was being paid $50 a week to stay in the home.

Police managed to contact a family member of the previous homeowner who came to the home and told officers the person who had lived there before died on New Year’s Day 2021. The person also said they knew no one named Bob, and Bolash did not have permission to be in the home.

Reports said police had taken a previous burglary report at the home in October.