Police find two guns, pills, cash, arrests two serving warrant in Youngstown

Crack cocaine and marijuana were also found inside the Cohasset Drive home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Wednesday, police serving a search warrant investigating drug activity at a south side home in Youngstown found two guns, 270 painkillers, crack cocaine, marijuana and cash.

Two men, Albert Cosey, 49 and Calvin Cosey, 48, are both in the Mahoning County jail on drug charges. Albert Cosey has an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Reports do not say how the two are related. They are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit served the warrant about 3:55 p.m. at a home on the 500 block Cohasset Drive.

Inside were five bags of crack cocaine, four bags of marijuana, 270 painkillers and four ecstasy pills, reports said. In an upstairs room, police found a loaded .32-caliber revolver and a .22-caliber rifle, according to the report.

Reports said Albert Cosey was in the room where the guns were found. Court records show he has criminal cases in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court dating back to 1992, but online records for that year are incomplete.

However, in 1998 he was charged in the same court with possession of cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm. In that case, he was sentenced to two years in prison by former Judge Maureen Cronin after he pleaded guilty as charged.