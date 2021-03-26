Police find two guns, arrest man in parking lot of south side store

Reports said a man who got out of the car when police pulled up was seen leaving in another car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Thursday found two guns, one of them stolen, and arrested a man on gun and drug charges in the parking lot of a Market Street store.

Phillip Hardy, 29, of West Judson Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business and possession of marijuana.

He was arrested after police were called about 8 p.m. to a 3822 Market St. store where someone said a man was sitting in a car with a handgun beside him.

When officers pulled up, a man in the passenger’s seat of the car got out, reports said. The driver of the car, Hardy, initially tried to back up but then put his car in park. Reports said the car smelled of marijuana and Hardy was “argumentative,” saying he was only “smoking weed” in the parking lot and wasn’t doing anything wrong.

As police talked to him reports said Hardy kept a hand hidden near his side and when officers looked they could see a handgun between the door and the driver’s seat. Police opened the car and took him out, but as they did, Hardy reached back for the gun, reports said.

The gun was a .40-caliber handgun that was reported stolen out of Florida and it was loaded with an extended magazine, reports said.

Police searched the car and found a loaded 9mm handgun under the passenger’s seat. Reports said as police were dealing with Hardy, the man who got out of the car was seen getting in another car and driving away, but reports said police know who the man is.