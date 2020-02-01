Police find swarm of flies next to feces-smeared door at East Liverpool home, report says

Police said the home didn't have enough beds or even couches for the family to sleep on

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool police found that the living conditions at an apartment “were sub par, to say the least,” according to a report.

Last week, police were called to do a welfare check on an East Liverpool woman and her children. The apartment is in the 200 block of Wilbert Ave.

Police said there was trash, clothing and toys thrown all over the apartment, making it hard to find a path to walk at times.

They said coffee had been spilled on the floor from a play kitchen set.

According to a police report, a swarm of flies was at the top of the stairs, next to what looked like human feces smeared all over a door.

Police also said the apartment didn’t have enough beds or even couches for the mother and her children to sleep on.

The conditions were reported to Children Services. No one’s been charged.