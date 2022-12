ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A local police department is praising its K-9 officer after he found suspected narcotics at a traffic stop.

In a social media post, the St. Clair Police Department said they used their K-9, Naras, at a traffic stop Friday afternoon.

When Naras alerted on the vehicle, officers conducted a probable cause search and seized several bags of suspected drugs and over $1,000.

The police department says having a K-9 is crucial during the current “drug epidemic.”