LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges are pending after police found suspected drugs inside a motel room in Lisbon on Tuesday.

Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin, along with the Columbiana County Drug Task Force, served a warrant in Room 4 at the Frola Motel on Route 45.

Inside, investigators found suspected meth, fentanyl and hypodermic needles.

Charges are pending lab results.