ROGERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Drug Task Force used a narcotics search warrant to seize suspected drugs guns and cash.

According to the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the warrant was executed with the help of the county sheriff’s office at the 49000 block of State Route 154 in Rogers on Tuesday.

The officers found what they believe was 40 grams of methamphetamine, 4 grams of crack cocaine, 3 grams of fentanyl, five guns and $350 in cash.

James Straight, Brianna Perkins and Danielle Powers were arrested on active warrants. John Chaffin was also arrested on a charge of obstruction of justice. All were taken to Columbiana County Jail.

Further charges are pending lab results of the drugs.