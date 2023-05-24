YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police early Tuesday morning found a stolen handgun while investigating a fight call.

Jeremy Joiner, 33, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

He is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court.

Police were called about 2:20 a.m. to a home in the single-digit block of North Hartford Avenue for a report of a fight with a weapon. When they arrived reports said a woman told them she had been arguing with Joiner, who had come home an hour before and pulled a gun on her in her bedroom.

Police found Joiner under a blanket on a couch, reports said. Reports said Joiner refused to get off the couch or show his hands until an officer pulled his stun weapon.

Under the couch where Joiner was lying officers found a 9mm semiautomatic loaded handgun that was reported stolen in Boardman last year, reports said.