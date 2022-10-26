YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Tuesday found a handgun stolen earlier this month, drugs and over $500 cash after pulling over a car on the South Side for an improper turn.

Tawuan Gordon, 27, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said Gordon was the driver of a car pulled over about 12:45 p.m. at Market Street and West Philadelphia Avenue for an improper turn. Police could see Gordon reaching towards the passenger seat as they walked up to his car, reports said.

The car smelled of marijuana and police saw marijuana flakes in the car, reports said. When asked if there was a gun in the car, Gordon and two passengers said no, reports said. But when the person in the passenger was asked out of the car so it could be searched, she told police there was a gun in the car.

Police found a 9mm semiautomatic pistol that was reported stolen Oct. 2 in Boardman, reports said.

Officers also found a satchel inside the car which had inside a bag of crack cocaine, two bags of fentanyl, two bags of methamphetamine, a digital scale and $553 cash.

Gordon is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2014 conviction that he was part of a criminal gang, the E Block Gang which was centered on North Evanston Avenue on the West Side.