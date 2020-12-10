Police find shooting victim on Youngstown street, city’s 27th homicide

Lt. Brian Welsh of the Detective Bureau said officers found “multiple” shell casings around the victim

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio ( WKBN) — Youngstown police are investigating the city’s 27th homicide of the year.

Police found a man just before noon shot to death in the street in Chicago Avenue and Rosedale Avenue.

Lt. Brian Welsh of the Detective Bureau said officers found “multiple” shell casings around the victim, almost a dozen.

The victim appears to be in his late 30s or early 40s, Welsh said.

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots.

Welsh said officers were called just before the man was found for a gunfire call on nearby West Evergreen Avenue, but they are not sure if the homicide is related to that call.

Welsh said investigators are not sure if the man was in a car when he was shot and dumped or shot while he was walking in the street.

Chicago Avenue dead ends on Rosedale Avenue and is secluded. There is a church parking lot also at the end of the street.

A neighbor who refused to give her name said she ran in her bare feet to check for a pulse on the victim but couldn’t find one. She said she is upset that a pair of cameras that were mounted several years ago to catch illegal dumpers were taken away.

Last year, the city had 20 homicides.

The last homicide in the city was Nov. 19, when a man was shot to death after a fight in the parking lot of a South Avenue bar.

Police have filed charges in that case, but the suspect had yet to be taken into custody.