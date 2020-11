According to reports, he was lying in the road with a bullet in his leg

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is being treated at the hospital after police found him hurt Wednesday on South Street in Youngstown.

Police found him when they were called to W. Ravenwood Avenue around 3:40 p.m. for a shooting.

He was lying in the road with a bullet in his leg, reports say.

Police found a 9mm shell casing nearby.

No other information is being released — the rest of the police report was blacked out.