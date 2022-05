YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police said that they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head Thursday night in Youngstown.

Officers were called to the 800 block of East Florida Avenue around 9 p.m.

Youngstown police said that they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said that he was treated at a local hospital and that he is now in stable condition.

Police are unsure if he is still in the hospital.

This incident is under investigation.