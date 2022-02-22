YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A homeless man was booked into the Mahoning County jail Sunday after reports said police found a machete on him while investigating a burglary.

Marquis Cambridge, 28, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court on charges of aggravated menacing and carrying concealed weapons after he was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday at the Plaza View apartment complex on McGuffey Road.

Reports said an officer was on patrol in the complex when he heard a gunshot. When the officer drove in the direction of the shot, he saw Cambridge arguing outside an apartment with another man, reports said.

The girlfriend of the man said Cambridge tried to get into their apartment by attempting to pull open a back door and the boyfriend confronted him. Reports said the girlfriend told police Cambridge grabbed at his waistband like he had a gun and threatened to kill them.

Police searched Cambridge and found a machete in his pants, reports said.

Reports said the girlfriend told police it is the second time within a week Cambridge tried to force his way into her apartment.