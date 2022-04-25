YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man who spent five years in prison for his role in a 2016 stabbing was arrested Saturday after police said they found a loaded gun in a car he was driving.

Robert Hornbuckle II, 32, of East Ravenwood Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and driving under suspension.

He is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

Reports said Hornbuckle was arrested about 8:35 p.m. at Hillman Street and West Florida Avenue after a car he was driving ran a red light. When the car stopped, reports said police could see him leaning forward in the driver’s seat and moving around frantically.

Hornbuckle said the car was his girlfriend’s and he did not have a driver’s license. Because he had no license and also because he was seen moving around, he was asked to get out of the car so it could be searched. Underneath the driver’s seat, police found a .40-caliber handgun, reports said.

Reports said Hornbuckle told police the gun was his girlfriend’s. Police spoke to her and reports said she told them she did own the gun, but she had no paperwork to prove it.

Hornbuckle served five years in prison for his role in an attack on a Hilton Avenue man who was stabbed 30 times.

The woman who stabbed the man was sentenced to 10 years in prison.