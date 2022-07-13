YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers Tuesday found a large amount of cocaine after a man fled from a traffic stop on the South Side.

Wilson Nadal, 27, of East Indianola Avenue, is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court on a first degree felony charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony charge of possession of drugs and misdemeanor obstructing official business.

Nadal was arrested about 3 p.m. Wednesday after police and troopers, who were working a special patrol in the city, tried to pull over an SUV at South and East Florida avenues for an improper turn.

Reports said the SUV pulled into a drive in the 500 block of Palmer Avenue and the driver ran out of the SUV and through the backyard. Officers who were on the next block in the 500 block of Cambridge Avenue spotted Nadal, who looked like the person who was driving the car, and took him into custody.

Reports said witnesses told police Nadal told a group of people to act like they knew him when they saw police, and he was pretending to have a conversation with someone when he was spotted by police.

Police searched the SUV and found two bags of powder cocaine, a bottle of syrup that can be used as a narcotic and $406 cash.

Nadal is also wanted by Boardman police on two felony warrants, reports said.