YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found three handguns and ammunition Saturday inside a lower West Side home while answering a gunfire call.

Police were called about 9:15 p.m. to the first block of South Portland Avenue for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, a man flagged them down in the street and said he saw someone shooting at a nearby home and he had the incident on video.

Police knocked on the door of the home that was being shot at and a woman answered, reports said. Reports said she had two children inside under the age of 3, and when asked if there was anyone else in the home, she hesitated before saying there was.

Reports said there were six other people in the home, two females and four males.

The woman gave police permission to search the home and inside they found two 9mm semiautomatic handguns, a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun, and ammunition and magazines for rifles and pistols, the report stated.

One of the 9mm handguns was reported stolen and the serial number was filed off the .380.

Another witness told police they saw three people firing handguns at the home. Officers did find a 9mm shell casing.

No one was injured.