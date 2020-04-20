Police find gun stolen in 2008 on woman

A records check found the gun was reported stolen in 2008 in a Youngstown burglary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports say a gun police found on a woman early Monday on the West Side was stolen in 2008.

Police were called about 2 a.m. for a disturbance in the 2900 block of Oregon Avenue. When they arrived, they found Tierney Mitchell, 31, of Plaza View Court, outside arguing with someone else.

Officers spotted a gun on Mitchell’s hip and immediately handcuffed her, reports say. According to reports, Mitchell never told police that she had a gun or if she has a concealed weapons permit.

A records check found the gun, a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun, was reported stolen in 2008 in a burglary in the city, reports say. The gun was not loaded.

Mitchell faces first degree misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and receiving stolen property. Reports did not say if she has a CCW permit.