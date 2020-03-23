Youngstown police: Driver sleeping through red light had loaded gun in trunk

Police said the car didn't move when the light changed and when the officer checked, the driver was sleeping

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports say early Saturday, police found a gun in the trunk of a car driven by a man who was passed out at a red light.

Terence Hall, 33, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and domestic violence.

Hall has not been arraigned yet.

Reports say an officer was behind a car Hall was driving about 1:25 a.m. Saturday at Cottage Grove and E. Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown.

According to a report, when the light changed, the car didn’t move. When the officer checked, he found Hall asleep. Police said it took several tries to wake Hall up.

Reports say Hall seemed upset, saying he just got into a fight with the mother of his child.

Hall gave police permission to search the car and officers found a loaded 9mm handgun in the trunk, according to a report. Police said Hall admitted it was his.

Reports say Hall is not allowed to have a gun because of a previous robbery conviction. The report for the gun arrest said Hall’s girlfriend filed a domestic violence report against him, but that report was not available Monday.