BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Police are looking for a man who was involved in a Brookfield traffic stop Wednesday.

Police announced on their Facebook page that the driver, Tyler Mathews, 26, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana and that the passenger, Brent Wright, 26, ran away when the firearm was located.

Police say that warrants are being issued for Wright’s arrest. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Wright, you can call 330-675-2730.

Courtesy: Brookfield Police Department

The Brookfield Police Department said that Liberty Police assisted in the search.