Police find drug operation, stolen items inside house in Sebring

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A Sebring man is facing several charges after police raided his house Wednesday.

According to Sebring police, officers arrested 37-year-old Bryan Barrett on several charges including illegal manufacture of drugs, assembly of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, endangering children, receiving stolen property and drug possession, among others.

Officers went to Barrett’s house in the 100 block of East Oregon Avenue with a search warrant after getting reports of drug activity taking place there.

When police went inside the house, they say they found several items that were reported stolen over the past few weeks, along with the drug paraphernalia.

Barrett is expected to be in court Thursday.

Goshen Township police and Mahoning County Children Services assisted in the investigation.